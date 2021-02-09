TWO Local Police officers in Arrecife, Lanzarote, are under investigation for an alleged case of police brutality.

-- Advertisement --



The images of the attack were recorded and shared on social media.

The 30-second video shows the two officers immobilising a suspect on the ground while two people film the situation. One of the officers then hits the woman who is recording the arrest and her mobile phone goes flying.

The other person then stands up to the police officer and the response results in a fight.

During the fight, the woman trips and falls down, after which she is pushed by the officer.

The other officer, who was immobilising the suspect, then hits one of the two people who falls to the ground.

According to local Spanish daily Cronicas de Lanzarote, before the images were filmed, the people involved had fled a police checkpoint, travelling in the wrong direction on the road while they were drunk.

Arrecife Town Hall has launched an investigation into why the officers reacted violently.

Estos policías locales golpearon este fin de semana a dos personas que grababan una detención en Arrecife (Lanzarote). Matones con placa. pic.twitter.com/xpK7GFOaet — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) February 8, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police in Arrecife accused of excessive brutality during arrest”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.