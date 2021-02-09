Police Break Up Large Traveller Camp

POLICE in Almuñecar have broken up a large traveller camp on the Playa de Enmedio.

According to media reports, eight police vehicles arrived on Playa de Enmedio at around 11am, breaking up a large traveller camp there.

Officers reportedly began asking owners of the roughly 30 campervans and other vehicles there to step outside, before sniffer dogs were used to search both the people and the vehicles for drugs.

There were said to be large numbers of adults, children and dogs living at the site, with one woman reportedly living with five dogs in her vehicle.

According to one publication, those living at the camp were not observing any curfews and were not using masks despite the current Covid restrictions in place in municipalities across Spain. Residents there were reportedly from the UK, France, Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain.

After police had searched the site and identified those living there they moved the caravans along, before bringing in municipal cleaners to remove the rubbish left behind.

Cleaners were reportedly forced to clear away large amounts of human waste and toilet paper found in nearby bushes, in total removing two lorries worth of rubbish.

Councillor for Citizen Safety, Francisco Robles and Councillor for Beaches, Daniel Barbero, had previously told one publication the issue of travellers living at the beach would be resolved.

Playa de Enmedio is known to be a destination for travellers to set up camp, while police have recently cracked down on the nearby camps in Orgiva.

