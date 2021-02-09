Parents held in Alcoy after baby ‘seriously injured’.

THE National Police arrested the pàir on suspicion of causing serious injuries to their three-month-old daughter.

The child was admitted to Valencia Clinical Hospital ICU with rib fractures and bruises.

“The mistreatment that she presented in the family environment prompted the hospital to inform the court to begin investigations into the case”, said police.

The Alcoy police station began inquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the injuries the little girl sustained.

As a result, the parents were arrested.

The mother and father of the little girl, aged 20 and 25 respectively, are being investigated and questioned by the Judicial Police Brigade of Alcoy to gather information about the suspects’ environment.

Initially, the baby was treated at the Virgen de Los Lirios Hospital, but due to the seriousness of her injuries, she was assigned to the pediatric ICU ward of the Valencia Clinical Hospital.

Every year, the Department of Health investigates hundreds of cases of possible child abuse in the Valencian Community.

