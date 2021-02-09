THE Deia Council has now introduced a 30kmh speed limit in parts of the town along with traffic calming measures to make life better for pedestrians.

In order to alert drivers to the new limit, signs have been painted in the road and installed on poles, new pedestrian steps have been created, radar has been introduced and no parking areas established.

-- Advertisement --



The decision was approved by the Council of Mallorca which paid €27,698 to cover the cost of all of the work, which according to the Council makes Deia a kinder, more sustainable and safer town with cars having to adapt to the new rules.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New speed limit following the example of Palma Council”.