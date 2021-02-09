GERMAN prosecutors have announced they have charged an 100-year-old Nazi concentration camp guard with being an accessory to 3,518 murders.

According to the German authorities, the 100-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard “knowingly and willingly” assisted in the deaths of 3,518 people during the Holocaust.

The suspect, who lives in Brandenburg, north east Germany, is accused of a “material and intentional” contribution to the killing of prisoners at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin, between 1942 and 1945.

The public prosecutor’s office in the town of Neuruppin have announced the man is considered fit to stand trial despite his age, according to German media.

The Sachsenhausen concentration camp which was created in 1936 was notorious for the early killing of inmates by gas, paving the way for Auschwitz to go on to kill millions in its gas chambers.

The news comes just days after German prosecutors charged a secretary at a Nazi concentration camp with her involvement in the murders of 10,000 people during the Holocaust.

The 95-year-old woman was secretary to the commandant of Stutthof concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

She stands accused of having “assisted” officers in the killing of Jewish, Polish and Soviet prisoners between 1943 and 1945. It is the first such case in years against a female staff member.

Prosecutors have charged her with “aiding and abetting murder in more than 10,000 cases,” as well as being involved in attempted murder.

In a previous interview with German media, she claimed she had never entered the camp itself and said she had only learned about the atrocities after the war.

