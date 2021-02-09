Mysterious Silver Monolith Appears in Turkey With Inscribed Message.

TURKISH authorities are investigating the appearance of a mysterious silver monolith in Sanliurfa province with an old Turkic script inscribed in it that reads ‘Look at the sky, see the moon’. Experts bought in to examine the object in Turkey’s southeast are trying to unravel the secret behind the mysterious monolith, or metal slab, that recently appeared in Gobeklitepe, home to the world’s oldest temple site, in Sanliurfa province.

The shiny metal pillar is 3 meters tall and one meter wide and was found almost 20 kilometres away from the city centre. The block is carved with words in Gokturk, the Old Turkic script, which mean, “Look at the sky if you want to see the moon.”

While many citizens visited the site to see the metal pillar, residents of the neighbourhood said they are afraid and expect the officials to find more about it. An investigation is underway to find out who, if anyone, brought the metal slab to the middle of the empty field.

Turkish media reported on Sunday that police officers were looking through CCTV footage and investigating vehicles that may have transported the monolith. Since then, additional monoliths have turned up across the country in California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and around the world in places like Romania, the United Kingdom, Poland, Finland and Ukraine.

A holiday edition constructed out of gingerbread and held together with icing even appeared in San Francisco over Christmas weekend.

