More than 17,000 birds counted in annual winter census

A TOTAL of 17,167 birds from more than 60 different species spend the winter in the wetlands of the different protected natural areas of the Balearic Islands.

This is the result of the count that takes place annually in January in which staff of the protected areas are assisted by ornithologists and volunteers.

Mallorca welcomes the largest number of birds with the lagoons of the northern part of the island notching up 11,133 waterfowl of 61 different species with the majority, 8,253 of 59 species being located in the Albufera de Mallorca Natural Park.

This year, the population increase of the Marbled Duck (Marmaronetta angustirostris), stands out with 28 of the endangered birds spotted which when compared to the 2013 census when just one was recorded, shows that the duck is thriving.

The most abundant bird in these wetlands are spoonbills (Anas clypeata) and greenfinches (Anas platyrhynchos) with more than 1,500 specimens of each species and they are followed by the coots (Fulica atra) with 1,110 specimens.

