Minister tours one municipality which needs tourism to survive

THE Balearic Minister responsible for Tourism, Iago Negueruela recently spent a day in Cales de Mallorca (Manacor) to assess the economic, tourist and labour situation of the municipality.

In the company of the mayor of Manacor, Miquel Oliver and other officials, the minister made a visit to this tourist area to learn about the reality of the situation in this destination, which, like the rest of the holiday resorts in the Balearic Islands, is suffering the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Later, Negueruela met with Oliver who was able to convey to the minister the needs that the destination has and explain the improvements that it needed in the short, medium and long term.

The minister confirmed the importance of promoting Manacor in order to try to restart the recovery of tourist activity as soon as possible, once infection figures allow in the safest way possible, for residents, workers and visitors alike.

