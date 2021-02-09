Michael McIntyre's 'The Wheel' Gameshow Set To Earn £13million

MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S ‘The Wheel’ Gameshow Set To Earn Him £13million as he sells it around the world



Comedian Michael McIntyre’s hit game show ‘The Wheel’, on BBC1, is set to become a global smash, after already proving to be a ratings winner last November, pulling in 5 million viewers every Saturday night.

Hungry McBear, 44-year-old Michael’s production company has just signed a deal to make a 10-part NBC series of the programme in America, which could see him launched as the next big British star to crack US television if he decides to host the show there as well, reports The Sun, and in the process earn him a whopping £13million as he co-owns the rights to the show’s concept.

A TV source in the US said, “Americans love an eccentric Brit, which is why they’ve lapped up the likes of Gordon Ramsay and James Corden. But they also love a good game show with a simple concept, and ‘The Wheel’ has the added bonus of being one of the Covid friendly shows because the set up socially distances everyone taking part”.

The source added, “As with other hit Brit exports, such as ‘Who Wants to be A Millionaire?’ and ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, they’ll be taking it to lucrative new markets in Asia and across Europe”.

Michael said about the prospect of taking the show to the US, “I’m thrilled ‘The Wheel’ is spinning Stateside. Hosting this show is the most fun I’ve had on television”.

