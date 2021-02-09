Man who shared threatening video reported by the police

A MAN has been reported in Cataluña for taking to social media rifle in hand to threaten anyone planning to boycott an event organised by right-wing party Vox.

The Catalan Police, the Mossos d’Esquadra have filed a criminal complaint against the man who published the threatening video on Twitter saying “I’m waiting for you”, referring to anyone who intended to boycott an event being held by Vox in Valls, Tarragona, at the weekend as part of the elections in Cataluña.

“I’m here preparing for Sunday” he says in the video, “in case any of these ‘bums’ comes with one of those little flags like at Les Borges. They’re going to… Oh my God, when… I’d better be quiet because I could say something stupid. And if any of them come from Picamoixons, they’ll be first” he said. “Come on, come on, I’ll be waiting for you tomorrow at 12:45” he said “In Portal Nou. I’ll be waiting”.

The Vox supporter was referring to an event which was held together with the Secretary General, Javier Ortega Smith.

He was located by the Mossos d’Esquadra, who took his statement and seized eight firearms which he had in his home.

L’amenaça dels simpatitzants de Vox al Camp de Tarragona. Per menys que això s’ha acabat a l’Audiència Nacional. pic.twitter.com/poSxop0kox — Albert Mercadé (@albertmercade) February 7, 2021

