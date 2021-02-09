Man Claims Having Sex is a Basic Need to Skip Perimeter Closure in Alicante.

DURING the second perimeter confinement from Friday to Sunday in the Alicante province, more than 2,300 fines were issued in the nine affected cities. The fines were issued for failing to comply with the closure and other health regulations, such as not wearing a mask or exceeding the maximum of two people in a group.

However, this exercise has led to some amazing excuses.

Alicante Local Police have reported some real doozies as to why people were breaking the closure but a 40-year-old man travelling from Murcia to Alicante wins the weekend.

The man was travelling by bus to visit his girlfriend and was stopped at a control point on Avenida de Elche on Saturday (February 6). After chatting with the officers, the man revealed that he was travelling to meet his basic needs. When pressed further, the man went on to explain to the officers that he had not seen his girlfriend for over a month and that he had travelled from Murcia to make love with his partner – even showing the officers a press release to try to prove his point.

He argued with the officers that sex is a basic human need, like eating, however, officers had other ideas and forced this Romeo to get off the bus and issued him with a fine.

The man was forced to call someone to pick him and take him back to Murcia. He is set to appeal the police penalty because his “basic need” wasn’t allowed.

