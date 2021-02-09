Malaga May Only Allow Two Companies Run Scooters

A POLITICAL party in Malaga has suggested only allowing two companies in Malaga to run the city’s scooter trade.

Adelante Malaga have suggested putting out a three month contest to find two companies to run Malaga’s scooter business in a bid to help regulate the use of scooters.

Nicolas Sguiglia of Adelante Malaga said: “You can’t come with a container of scooters from China and just leave them on the street to make money.”

He added: “It is necessary to regulate it better and establish a law so that they meet minimum standards, because now they continue to appear anywhere.”

He said: “We must be stricter.”

The news comes after last week police in Malaga began cracking down on bikes and scooters using pedestrian zones.

Officers issued fines for hundreds of people found using bikes or scooters along the pavement, after carrying out check points in areas including Calle Alcazabilla and on the seafront, issuing fines to hundreds of bike and scooter riders after a new law came into effect.

The law, which came into force at the beginning of the month has seen these types of vehicles banned from pedestrian areas, however until recently police had only been warning those flouting the rules during a grace period.

According to police, one of the worst areas for offenders using scooters and bikes is Calle Alcazabilla in the centre of Malaga city, as well as along the seafront.

Currently the penalty for driving on pedestrian paths and pavements is €60 for cyclists and €200 for scooters, since some electric mobility scooters can reach higher speeds.

To help encourage scooter users to use a traffic lane along the seafront, Local Police are stepping up check points punishing the drivers of cars and motorcycles who are found to break the 30 kilometre and hour speed limit.

