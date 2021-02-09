Malaga Gang ‘Broke into Cars’ in Shopping Centres

POLICE have arrested a gang suspected of breaking into breaking into cars in Malaga shopping centres before stealing valuables.

Officers from the National Police have arrested five men between the ages of 38 and 75, as well a woman aged 22, on suspicion of breaking into cars in shopping centres in Malaga and stealing from them.

According to media reports, the gang of Spanish and Algerian nationals, have been charged with robbery with force and organised crimes.

Police say the gang operated in the car parks of shopping centres mainly in Malaga and Torremolinos, breaking the windows of vehicles or forcing doors open, focussing mainly on rental vehicles.

An investigation began last summer and police were able to identify the various members of the gang, as well as the locations they were using to store the stolen items before they were sold.

In total, police uncovered 19 robberies, carried out across Malaga, Torremolinos, Fuengirola and Granada, and 45 crimes after the items were sold online.

According to police, the gang sold the goods to Morocco via Ceuta and Melilla. Agents later recovered €4,320, 25 suitcases containing clothes and other belongings, 38 cameras, 45 tablets, computers, electric bikes, a car, a van and a motorcycle.

A court in Malaga is now investigating the rest of the gang while the group’s leader has since been placed in prison.

Several of the recovered items have been identified by the robberies’ victims and have since been returned.

