Legendary NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer Dies Aged 77 After Alzheimer’s Battle.

FORMER NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer peacefully passed away with his family at his side on Monday, February 8, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Schottenheimer had been battling Alzheimer’s since 2014 and moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte on January 30.

Schottenheimer served as a head coach in the National Football League (NFL) for 21 seasons. He was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 seasons, the Cleveland Browns for five seasons, the San Diego Chargers for five seasons, and the Washington Redskins for one season.

He ranks eighth in all-time wins at 205 and seventh in regular-season wins at 200, Schottenheimer had the most wins of a head coach to not win an NFL championship.

In his years as an NFL head coach, Schottenheimer developed the coaching strategy referred to as “Marty ball” or run, run, pass, punt. It worked well for him throughout his coaching years during the regular season, but it never paid off in the playoffs.

Former Browns Quarterback Bernie Kosar knew for some time this news was coming, but learning of the death of Schottenheimer still came as a blow.

“Remembering Marty as somebody you absolutely love and cherish, and I can’t thank him enough for the structure, the discipline and the belief he had in me,” Kosar said.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat, his children Kristen and Brian, and grandchildren Brandon, Sutton, Savannah and Catherine.

