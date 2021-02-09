Katie Price shares Harvey's thank you letter to NHS

KATIE PRICE has showed off son Harvey’s thank you letter to the NHS after he received his Covid jab.

Harvey, 18, who received his first jab last week but suffered a reaction soon after and was rushed to hospital, has since recovered and written a thank you letter to NHS staff for looking after him.

Katie Price took to social media to share the letter, which read:

“Dear NHS doctor and nurses

“I am writing to say well done for looking after Harvey and everybody and doing a good job with my injection on Friday.

“You are all proud of me.

“You work hard every day.

“We all need a holiday.

“I will send you more pictures to keep you happy and safe.

“Thank you and well done

“Love from Harvey.”

Katie shared the handwritten note, saying: “I can’t resist showing you this what @officialmrharveyprice has written today with no help … it amazes me everyday what must go through Harvey’s mind.”

The letter comes after Harvey was last week rushed to hospital after suffering a reaction to the AstraZeneca injection he received on Friday, February 5.

Harvey, who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome, had been suffering from a high temperature and shaking following the injection.

Katie Price tweeted her 2.4 million followers: “Thank you for all your kind messages and best wishes for Harvey, he is home, safe and well.

“Harvey obviously is home and he’s safe and he’s on form today.

“Because of Harvey’s complex needs and the complex medication that he’s on, he had his COVID-19 [jab], the Oxford one, and just had a vaccination and his reaction was a really high temperature – 39.9C.

“And obviously, with Harvey, I have to really keep an eye on it and I couldn’t get his temperature down.

“So, I phoned Great Ormond Street and they told me to go to the nearest A&E. That’s what we did. Did all your bloods, you had an X-ray, bloods, ECG, everything.

“Everything was fine; they just said it was a reaction from [the vaccination] but today he’s actually on form.”

