Jet2 Cancels All Holidays AND Flights Until April 14 Over Tightened Travel Restrictions.

JET2 has announced it has cancelled all holidays and flights until April 14 citing travel restrictions and growing uncertainty over when exactly the UK’s lockdown will end.

-- Advertisement --



The package-holiday giant said it was handing out full refunds for holidaymakers who have had their travel plans scrapped. Jet2 had previously announced plans to suspend their services until late March, but the new announcement has extended the ban up to and including 14 April.

A spokesman said in a statement: “Due to the ongoing uncertainty and travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays up to and including April 14 2021. Where customers yet to travel are affected by any programme changes, our industry-leading and prompt refunding of over 1billion has been widely praised, and we will continue to automatically cancel affected bookings with a full refund.”

The news comes after the Government announced new rules meaning that travellers returning to the UK from “red list” countries will now have to quarantine in hotels for 10 days.

Arriving travellers put in quarantine hotels will be charged £1,750 for their stay, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced. Passengers face fines of up to £10,000 for failing to quarantine and those who lie on their passenger locator forms face up to 10 years in jail.



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jet2 Cancels All Holidays AND Flights Until April 14 Over Tightened Travel Restrictions”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.