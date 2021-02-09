Israel And Greece Sign Tourism Deal Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Israel And Greece Sign ‘Restriction Less’ Tourism Deal Amid Coronavirus Crisis.

ISRAEL and Greece signed a deal Monday to allow tourists who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus to travel between the two countries without restrictions.

Israeli Foreign Ministers Gabi Ashkenazi met with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, and Greek Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis who were in Israel as part of an official visit.

Ashkenazi and Dendias signed the agreement, both economies have large sectors devoted to tourism, an industry devastated by travel restrictions during the 11-month pandemic.

According to the details in the document, travellers who receive the vaccine will be allowed to travel between the two countries without being quarantined and would not face other restrictions. Also, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Prime Ministry office.

Noting that cooperation between Israel and Greece in trade, security and technology is steadily growing, Netanyahu said they discussed several issues including the Eastern Mediterranean (EastMed) pipeline project, development of tourism between the two countries and the fight against the virus.

The announcement comes at a time of tough new travel restrictions elsewhere around the world as governments grapple with the new variants of the virus- especially the South African one.

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation says international arrivals fell 74% last year, wiping out €1 trillion in revenue and putting up to 120 million jobs at risk. A UNWTO expert panel had a mixed outlook for 2021, with 45% expecting a better year, 25% no change and 30% a worse one.

