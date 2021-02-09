Hoteliers of Castellón Will Open Businesses on February 16 as Protest Against Measures

Hoteliers of Castellón Will Open Businesses on February 16 as a Protest Against Current Measures.

THE Castellón Hotel Association (Ashocas) has announced that businesses will open in the province next Tuesday, February 16, as a protest against the measures imposed by the Generalitat Valenciana to stop the advance of the pandemic.

“Ximo Puig does not have a single argument to continue accusing us or to keep us in this situation for another day,” Ashocas exclaimed.

Ashocas has stated that the hospitality industry is “jaded” by what they consider to be “nonsensical” measures after more than twenty days closed and have decided to take action. They have announced that the sector will open their businesses on February 16 as normal.

“We are going to open with all the security measures as we have done so far, the hospitality industry is the only sector that has closed its businesses due to liability only when one of its workers has given or been in contact with a covid positive person,” the group pointed out, stating that they believe it has been “clearly proven” that they are not responsible for the “incompetence” of the Valencian Government.

“We can no longer take it,” the group said.

“Ximo Puig does not have a single argument to continue accusing us or to keep us closed for even one more day in this situation, if we have to wait for the contagion index to be below 100 in the summer, we will never open.”

The hoteliers have stressed that we are not going to tolerate any more injustices such as “confiscation” of their rights, goods and trade funds. They state that the Government has NOT provided them with any help and that the best help is to “let them work.”

Ashocas has prepared a manifesto that endorses its decision to open and that includes what they consider to be many of the real causes of the current situation.

The protest will be joined by hoteliers from across the province who are part of the group but, in addition, Ashocas has invited other associations in the province and the rest of the Region to join.

