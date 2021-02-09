EMERGENCY services were called out to Km 10 of the old road in Sineu on the evening of Monday February 8 to cope with the aftermath of a massive accident.

Two cars were involved in a head on collision with a third vehicle also being involved following the smash.

-- Advertisement --



Ambulances, tenders from the Palma Fire Brigade and officers of the Guardia Civil responded to the emergency and the injured were either attended to on the spot or transferred to hospital.

Following the removal of the vehicles from the road, investigations are underway in an attempt to identify the reasons for this horrendous accident which destroyed the vehicles involved.

Looking at images of the cars, it seems incomprehensible that no-one died at the time of impact although reportedly there were two people who were seriously injured.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Horrendous accident destroys cars as Guardia Civil investigate cause”.