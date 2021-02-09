Holidaymakers Could Be Charged for Proof of COVID Jabs

HOLIDAYMAKERS could be charged for proof of having had their COVID jabs.

As people’s thoughts turn to summer trips and exotic destinations overseas, there could be an extra bill to pay for your holiday. It is possible that travellers may require a vaccine certificate from their GP in order to be able to travel overseas without having to quarantine.

Many countries have started to suggest that for visitors who have received the all-important COVID vaccinations, that they may drop quarantine measures.

According to BirminghamLive, a vaccine certificate may be needed from a GP to prove that a person has already received the COVID 19 vaccinations. The certificate could very easily run to £20 or £30 for the official certificate. This adds yet another cost to the holiday especially where it may be needed to have pre-departure COVID 19 tests too.

Nadhim Zahawi, vaccines minister, has said that if proof of vaccination is needed for travel purposes then individuals will need to approach their GP for written proof. He explained that, “if other countries obviously require some form of proof, then you can ask your GP because your GP will hold your records and that will then be able to be used as your proof you’ve had the vaccine.”

Doctors however, are concerned that this will increase their workload which could lead to them having less time to be able to administer the all-important vaccinations. Dr Richard Vautrey, chairman of the British Medical Association GP committee said “Practices are working flat out successfully delivering the Covid vaccination programme while continuing to provide non-Covid care to many other patients.

“To prioritise this vital work, we need a reduction in bureaucracy and admin tasks.

“It would far better if all patients had easy access to their vaccination history electronically so that they are able to provide evidence of this without needing to request a letter from their surgery.”

