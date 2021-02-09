HAITI slides into “Anarchy” as the number of kidnappings explodes among both rich and poor alike.

Haiti is already considered impoverished and the country currently finds itself with the number of kidnappings spiralling out of control. The country is experiencing a constitutional crisis and protesters and police clash on a daily basis.

The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise insists that he has one year left in office although the country’s opposition parties claim that his five-year term has already ended. The president has stated that as an interim government ran the country for a year he should still remain in power.

A huge earthquake hit Haiti 11 years ago and it seems that not much has been rebuilt since it struck. The country is witnessing an explosion in the number of kidnappings for ransom, and this is seen across all sectors of society from the rich to the poor.

Haitian journalist, Brunelie Joseph spoke to Sky News about the kidnappings and explained that, “People are scared to travel anywhere,”

“If I get in my car I wonder if I am going to be next. I now drive to places I would have easily walked to, but not anymore, and it is the same everywhere.”

Local communities who have been hit by crime waves and organised kidnapping gangs find themselves needing to be armed for their own safety and barricade themselves at home.

