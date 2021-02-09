NERJA Council is putting aside €149,372 for new uniforms for officers from the Local Police.

The town hall said the money will be used to buy uniforms for around 30 officers, including news accessories and personal protective vests.

Councillor for Security, Francisco Arce, said the council had made an agreement to supply the uniforms with company Sagres SL.

He said: “This government group continues to work to provide the Nerja Local Police with better material resources. In this way we are going to completely renew the uniforms, accessories and protective material, to respond to the needs of our agents, since they have not been renewed for more than ten years.”

He added: “The renovation consists, among others, of polo, T-shirt, fleece sweater, light jacket, winter/summer pants, parkas, special clothing for motorcyclists, helmets, boots, gloves, ballistic protection vest and other defence materials, all of them of the highest quality and resistance.”

At the same time, Councillor for Municipal Services, Gema Garcia, said the town hall was investing €115,857.5 in buying two pressure washer street cleaning vehicles for Nerja.

She said: “We continue to renew the town’s fleet of vehicles for cleaning, carrying out the procedures to acquire two new vans that will carry out cleaning and disinfection tasks in our streets and squares, so it will not be necessary to resort to rental of this type of vehicle in high season. From this government group we are going to continue working to improve the services provided by the council for the benefit of residents and visitors.”

