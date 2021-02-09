Four new pedestrian streets planned for Mallorca’s capital

FOLLOWING resident requests and a petition, the Palma Council has issued a consultation document concerning the proposed pedestrianisation of certain narrow streets in the Mallorcan capital.

If agreed without amendment, the Carrer dels Fideus, Carrer de les Minyones and a section of Carrer dels Paraires and Carrer del Pes del Formatge will become pedestrian only zones.

The Carrer dels Fideus and a section of Carrer de la Previsió between Carrer dels Fideus and Carrer de Santa Eulàlia will involve the closure of the motorcycle parking zone and a single vehicle parking space.

Similar restrictions and new signs will be placed at the entrances to the roads involved and traffic will be redirected.

Details of the proposed changes will be on display at the Council’s Sustainable Mobility Area for 20 days and if no significant objections are raised, the matter will be referred to the Council chamber for approval and then the conversion to the four pedestrian streets will take place.

