FOUR BRITISH SOLDIERS have been taken to hospital in Kenya suffering with COVID-19.

British soldiers training in Kenya have been transferred to hospital with COVID 19, after the training camp was hit with an outbreak of the potentially deadly virus.

-- Advertisement --



Two soldiers were transferred by ground ambulance to the hospital while a further two were rushed by helicopter to the Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi. According to an Army source the four soldiers are all “comfortable, alert, in bed and eating”.

The initial outbreak was thought to have been contained by the army and only affected a few soldiers but, the fact that further soldiers are being rushed to hospital raises concerns for if the outbreak has been fully controlled. Fears are growing that the outbreak is spreading amongst the soldiers although they have been working in bubbles.

A spokesman for the army has said “The soldiers are in Kenya for training that is essential to maintain operational readiness and is conducted under strict COVID safety measures.

“All soldiers deploying on exercise had to conduct a period of isolation and test negative prior to travelling.”

He also added that “The British Army takes the health and wellbeing of personnel and the local community in Kenya very seriously.

“The Ministry of Defence’s force health protection measures are being applied to prevent further infections.”

According to Sky News though soldiers are becoming increasingly worried about catching the virus as allegedly not all protection protocols are being fully followed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Four British Soldiers Taken to Hospital in Kenya”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.