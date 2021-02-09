Fernando Simón warns of possible fourth wave of Covid

Fernando Simón has warned of a possible fourth wave of Covid.



Spain’s head of health and emergencies considers it likely that the next wave “would be on a smaller scale”.

He pointed out that it would be on a smaller scale but that it will depend a lot “on how we go down in this third wave, the level of transmission and vaccination in the coming weeks”.

As such, Simón believes that the likelihood of a fourth wave could “decrease” due to the vaccination that is being carried out.

Statistics show that 400,000 people are vaccinated for the first dose every week. With this data the director of the CCAES considers that “it is likely that this next wave will be slower and will give room to take measures”.

He also stressed the importance of the implementation of Covid measures and the population’s obedience to them.

And he highlighted the risk of new variants, such as the British variant: “The risk is if the British variant occupies the space in our territory”.

The risk is that “it depends on many factors”, said Simón.

