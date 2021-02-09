Ex-President Donald Trump’s 2nd Impeachment Trial Begins As Senators Face Constitutionality Debate.

EX-PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s 2nd Impeachment is officially underway. The Senate adopted the resolution governing the rules of the trial in an 89 to 11 vote, before the House impeachment managers and Trump’s team started their arguments over whether the trial itself is constitutional.

Arguments began today when House impeachment managers intended to confront senators with the violent events of the January 6 riot and charge that Trump is culpable for inciting the insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol and placed their lives in danger.

The nine managers, led by Representative Jamie Raskin, will attempt to show Trump spent weeks laying the groundwork for what happened the day Congress moved to certify the election for Joe Biden. And an aide claimed they would try to prove that he intentionally ‘incited it further’ after the violence broke out.

The aides would not tip their hand on whether they might call witnesses at the trial, but they told reporters that the managers’ argument would be a detailed and compelling case that leaves no doubt about Trump’s guilt. The managers planned to present new evidence, the aides said, but they would not elaborate.

After the four hour debate, the Senate will vote on whether it is constitutional to move forward with impeachment. The motion will likely pass as it only requires a simple majority. Following the vote, the Senate will adjourn for the day and pick back up Wednesday morning.

The case would be like a “violent crime criminal prosecution,” one aide said.

