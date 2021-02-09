Essential Workers In Spain To Be Given The AstraZeneca Vaccine.

Spain’s Ministry of Health has established a set of new groups to vaccinate with the Astrazeneca drug, which includes physiotherapists, teachers, firefighters and members of the security forces and services.

The Public Health Commission has announced that essential workers will be next to receive doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Judicial workers, firefighters, members of the Armed Forces and teachers will be the groups that are incommunicado with this vaccine after second-line health professionals.

Healthcare has defined new groups to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca that include active people up to the age of 55. As set out in the report, group 3, consisting of physiotherapists, occupational therapists, pharmacy staff, medical workers, home aid services, juvenile and day centres, and prison workers, have all been included in the vaccination plan.

Group 6 vaccination line is also included in this vaccination line, which includes Security Forces (National Police, Civil Guard, Autonomous Police and Local Police), Emergency Personnel (Fire and Others) and Armed Forces. Teachers and staff of early childhood education and special educational needs, and primary and secondary teachers, are also part of this group.

At the meeting, the Commission hailed the news that Spain has three vaccines authorised for use in the population available and other vaccines are expected to join the portfolio in the coming months.

