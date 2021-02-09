The British Embassy in Madrid has published a brand new leaflet with the latest information following Brexit for UK nationals in Spain.

The leaflet entitled “UK National living in Spain (Before 1 January 21) – Your Essential Guide. The leaflet has the most current and up-to-date post-brexit advice, and features sections on; Living and Working, Healthcare, Driving, Education, Voting, Travel and Pensions

This Brexit guide has detailed advice on everything from Pet Passports to standing in local Spanish elections, with useful links in each section to the relevant UK and Spanish government departments.

Following months of confusion, many will welcome the clarity provided by the British Embassy.

