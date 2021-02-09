DGT Campaign On Safety Of Lorries And Buses On Spanish Roads

DGT Campaign On Safety Of Lorries And Buses On Spanish Roads. image: wikimedia

DGT Campaign On Safety Of Lorries And Buses On Spanish Roads this week

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) plans a campaign this week on Spanish roads, between February 8 and 14,  with the Civil Guard Traffic Group, regional and local police to conduct surveillance on the road safety of vehicles for the transport of goods and people.

Ana Blanco, the deputy director of circulation of the DGT, announced the campaign, using the name ‘Operation Truck & Bus’ which she says was developed at the European level by the RoadPol association (European Roads Policing Network), and police officers will check vehicles and the roadworthiness, regardless of their country of origin.

Ms Blanco explained the police checks will monitor the speeds at which trucks and buses are travelling, their tachographs, possible excess cargo weights, and the number of hours worked, and rest taken by the drivers, stressing that the tests will mainly be conducted on roads with the highest density of traffic, but that minor roads will also be monitored.


DGT data has reportedly shown that in 2019, five per cent of all traffic accidents on Spanish roads involved trucks, with two per cent involving buses, stating that lorries of more than 3,500kg were involved in 4,252 accidents from which there were 236 fatalities, with buses involved in 2,392 accidents, out in which there were 34 fatalities.

_______________________________________________________


