Daniel Kinahan Denies Threatening BBC Journalists

DANIEL Kinahan has denied involvement in threats made to BBC journalists following a documentary probing the boxing fixer’s ties to organised crime.

Daniel Kinahan has worked with some of the biggest names in boxing, but has also been named by authorities in his native Ireland as being the leader of the infamous Kinahan cartel – a trans-European drugs and weapon trafficking group.

The recent BBC Panorama documentary, Boxing and the Mob, traced Daniel Kinahan’s role in the world of high-level professional boxing as well as his deep-rooted connections to some of Europe’s most serious organised crime.

Following its release, police in Northern Ireland reported threats made against the journalists involved in the investigative report. Daniel Kinahan has now released a lengthy statement denying any involvement in the threats, as well as dismissing the findings of the documentary.

“I have tried my best to ignore the allegations that are constantly made about me. I have dedicated myself to my work in boxing for over 15 years.

“I’ve started from the bottom and worked my way up. I am proud to say I’ve organised over a dozen major world title fights. I continue to be involved in planning multiple record-breaking and exciting world title fights. I firmly believe that my success has led to an increase in the campaign against me.”

He added: “I am not part of a criminal gang or any conspiracy. Last week, it was inferred that I had threatened a reporter. Let me be clear on this point… I have never threatened a reporter or a journalist or asked anyone to do that for me. I never have and I never would.”

