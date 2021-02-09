Could The Next James Bond Be A Female Or A Black Actor?

By
Chris King
-
0
Could The Next James Bond Be A Female Or A Black Actor
Could The Next James Bond Be A Female Or A Black Actor. image: twitter

COULD The Next James Bond Be A Female Or A Black Actor?

Daniel Craig is due to step down from his role as the legendary spy after the next – the 25th James Bond 007 film – titled ‘No Time To Die’, the release of which has been put back to October 8 due to the pandemic, but there has been a lot of speculation as to who will step into the iconic role.

-- Advertisement --

Some fans and actors have openly been calling for a female to take over the character, and none more vocally than India’s highest-paid actor, Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World 2000, who is now a film producer, and singer, who says she would love to play the part of Bond.

Cillian Murphy, the star of TV’s Peaky Blinders is another name that has been mentioned, and he told GQ, “It’s incredibly flattering to be in that conversation. I think it should be a woman next”.


Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has a different view though, telling reporters in January, “He can be of any colour, but he is male. I believe we should be creating new characters for women, strong female characters”.

Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page are three of the names being touted as possible replacements, could the first-ever black James Bond be about to hit our screens?


In a recent interview on the Graham Norton show, Regé-Jean swerved the question admirably when asked by Graham, only replying, “Bridgerton is the only ‘B’ word I am allowed to say, I am not going to talk about the other ‘B’ words!”.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Could The Next James Bond Be A Female Or A Black Actor?”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleEx-President Donald Trump’s 2nd Impeachment Trial Begins
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here