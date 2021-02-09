COULD The Next James Bond Be A Female Or A Black Actor?



Daniel Craig is due to step down from his role as the legendary spy after the next – the 25th James Bond 007 film – titled ‘No Time To Die’, the release of which has been put back to October 8 due to the pandemic, but there has been a lot of speculation as to who will step into the iconic role.

Some fans and actors have openly been calling for a female to take over the character, and none more vocally than India’s highest-paid actor, Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World 2000, who is now a film producer, and singer, who says she would love to play the part of Bond.

Cillian Murphy, the star of TV’s Peaky Blinders is another name that has been mentioned, and he told GQ, “It’s incredibly flattering to be in that conversation. I think it should be a woman next”.