Catalonia Proposes To Use Camp Nou Stadium Or Sagrada Família As Mass Vaccination Centres

Catalonia Proposes To Use Camp Nou Football Stadium Or Sagrada Família Basilíca As Mass Vaccination Centres.

Catalonia in Spain wants to encourage mass vaccination against covid-19 using “emblematic” spaces for immunisation such as the Camp Nou Football Stadium or even the Sagrada Familia Basilíca.

-- Advertisement --



The Department of Health has started negotiations with FC Barcelona so that the imposing stadium can become a space for mass vaccination, as confirmed by the Secretary of Public Health, Josep Maria Argimon, in a radio interview on Catalunya Radio today, Wednesday.

A spokesman for the department said that he had received a good response from the Barça club. Barça had already apparently offered the stadium for use months ago and showed their willingness to offer their facilities if necessary- they said they hope that “the request will be fulfilled.”

With regard to the Camp Nou, the Health Department will wait for the elections to be resolved at the culé club on March 7 so as to ask the candidate who is elected as the new president of FC Barcelona to hand over the stadium as a vaccination centre.

In addition to the Barça field or the Sagrada Familia, another space that could be mass vaccination centres could be the Oval Room of the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC) The idea, included in the state plan, is to use sports centres or stadiums for mass vaccinations.

Catalonia Eases Covid-19 Restrictions

The Catalan government eased Covid-19 restrictions from Monday, February 8.

This move was justified by health secretary-general Marc Ramentol as a means of “minimizing the harm experienced by certain sectors and citizens.” Authorities, however, still warn of the existence of three primary threats: the arrival of potentially more contagious coronavirus variants, pressure on the health system, and vaccination campaign delays.

People were called on to limit social interactions and to avoid travel beyond their towns or cities of residence, as well as to work from home when possible. Face masks continue to be compulsory in public spaces, with very few exceptions including outdoor exercise.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Catalonia Proposes To Use Camp Nou Stadium Or Sagrada Família As Mass Vaccination Centres”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.