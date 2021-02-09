Legendary Supremes Singer Mary Wilson Dies Aged 76

Legendary Supremes Singer And Founder Mary Wilson Dies Aged 76.

The singer, who started the legendary Motown group when she was just 15, died at her home in Las Vegas. Wilson’s longtime publicist said that her death was sudden, with the circumstances yet to be revealed.

Record executive Berry Gordy paid tribute to Wilson on Monday night, saying: “I was extremely shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of a major member of the Motown family, Mary Wilson of the Supreme. The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown.’”

Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early 1960s. After an unprecedented string of No. 1 hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others. … I was always proud of Mary. ‘She was quite a star in her own right and over the years continued to work hard to boost the legacy of the Supremes. Mary Wilson was extremely special to me. She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed.”

On Saturday, Feb. 6, Wilson had posted a video to her YouTube channel announcing that she was working with Universal Music on releasing solo material, including an unreleased album titled Red Hot which she recorded in the 1970s. She planned to release the record on 6 March, her birthday.

In the video, which is titled: “Mary Wilson YouTube Channel Celebrates Black History Month 2021”, the singer said that she would be releasing interviews about the Supremes’ experiences with segregation.

