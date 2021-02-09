ANTIQUE’S ROADSHOW Guest’s Table Is The Show’s Most Expensive Ever seen on the BBC show



Sunday night’s popular BBC programme, Antique’s Roadshow, saw the team of antique experts set up base at Culzean Castle in South Ayrshire, with Fiona Bruce hosting and witnessing a record-breaking valuation for a piece of furniture ever in the history of the Antique’s Roadshow.

The piece was an ornate antique marble-top table, and the guest told expert Marc Allum how he came to own it, “I got it because I collect the stuff. I’ve been collecting it for a number of years and I found it online in Boston, America. It cost me £7,000 with the shipping”.

Marc Allum’s response was, “It looks to be a console table made of an imperial wood. A console table came up for auction a few years ago, but it had no platform base on it, was missing its top and it wasn’t in brilliant condition and it made £55,000. What we have here is something we can’t totally pin down but it’s an awful lot better than the £55,000 one”.

He then suggested that the table could have been looted during the Opium war, around 1860, from the Imperial Palace, and that even though it looked Western, it was “Chinese through and through”.

He explained more, “It’s bigger, it’s more complete. To me, it’s better quality. I might suggest to you if we put it in a really good auction, somewhere like Hong Kong, for instance, in a very specialised oriental sale, that a table like this could make £80,000 to £120,000”.

The owner of the table, clearly shellshocked, simply replied, “That’s nice”.

