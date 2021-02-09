Air Pollution Responsible for One in Five Deaths in 2018

A SHOCKING new study has revealed that the silent killer of fossil fuel induced air pollution killed 8 million people in 2018 – equal to one in five deaths worldwide.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed Environmental Research academic journal, revealed the shocking damage caused by fossil fuel emissions. It found that in 2018 alone, air pollution killed eight million people – meaning fossil fuels were responsible for one in five deaths worldwide.

Tiny particles of carbon, emitted into the atmosphere by fossil fuels, can become trapped in the lungs of those living in highly polluted areas. These include the world’s largest cities – such as those found in Asia, the east of North America, and in Europe. The particles can trigger respiratory illnesses, cause asthma attacks, and choke urban areas in thick smog.

“We were initially very hesitant when we obtained the results because they are astounding, but we are discovering more and more about the impact of this pollution,” said Eloise Marais, one of the study’s co-authors, according to the Guardian, “It’s pervasive. The more we look for impacts, the more we find.”

The study, conducted by British researchers at universities in London, Birmingham, and Leicester, comes as many of the world’s most industrialised countries pledge to reduce emissions drastically by the mid 21st century. However, some campaigners have claimed that not enough measures are being taken to tackle the invisible killer of air pollution as the planet becomes more urbanised and densely populated.

