100 Goal Bamford Inspires Leeds to Premier League Victory Over Palace.

PATRICK BAMFORD scored his 100th career goal as Leeds United were able to secure all three points and move into the top half of the Premier League table after a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Monday, February 8.

The home side got off to a perfect start when Jack Harrison scored in the third minute of the game following a deflected shot that beat Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

Palace had their chances throughout with Eberechi Eze missing the best one on 67 minutes, firing a cutback from Michy Batshuayi high over the bar.

The Leeds United defence held firm under late pressure to earn their seventh clean sheet of the season after former Chelsea player Patrick Bamford scored another league goal on 52 minutes to double the lead for the home side.

The result secured a 10th top-flight win of the season for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Both of these sides return to Premier League action once again next weekend. Leeds travel to London to face Arsenal on Sunday evening whilst Crystal Palace host Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

