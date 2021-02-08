A NURSE, 26, has died in Asturias after having Coronavirus.

-- Advertisement --



Pablo Riesgo, from the Hospital de Jove, had been ill with the virus several months ago.

In November, he spoke to the regional TV channel asking young people to be careful over Christmas and explaining that he had contracted the virus during the second wave. He spent 12 days in hospital with pneumonia and connected to a respirator. He was released from hospital but the virus left him with after effects.

Despite this, he had returned the work as an ER nurse, but at the beginning of last week, he began to feel ill and was admitted to the same hospital where he works. He was later sent to another hospital’s ICU and rapidly worsened until he died early yesterday (Sunday) morning.

The exact cause of his death is not clear and is being investigated.

His colleagues and friends are due to gather at the doors of the hospital today, Monday, February 8, at 2.30pm, to pay homage to the nurse.

The President of the Region of Asturias, Adrian Barbon, has sent his condolences to Pablo’s family and friends, as well as highlighting his recognition for the nurse and his commitment to his work.

Terrible noticia. Un abrazo enorme para su familia y amistades. Y mi recuerdo y reconocimiento para él y su compromiso como profesional sanitario.

“Pablo Riesgo, auxiliar de enfermería de 26 años contagiado de COVID-19” https://t.co/nEVHyxm4E1 — Adrián Barbón 🌹 (@AdrianBarbon) February 7, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Young nurse dies in Asturias following coronavirus hospitalisation ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.