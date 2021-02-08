Wuhan Covid Investigator Says WHO Team Has ‘Found Evidence’ About How Pandemic Started

Wuhan Covid investigator says the WHO team has found evidence about how the pandemic started.

A WORLD Health Organisation expert investigating the origins of Covid says his team has uncovered “important clues” about what role a Wuhan seafood market played in the pandemic.

Zoologist Peter Daszak revealed the 14-member group had worked with experts in China and visited key hotspots and research centres in their trip to uncover “some real clues about what happened”. The US-based Brit expert added his trip to the Huanan market in central Wuhan proved particularly useful and showed definite signs of people leaving in a “hurry.”

He added that evidence has been found about the origins of the virus and is now being “pieced together.”

The team is trying to piece together what sparked the pandemic which has so far killed more than two million across the world, it is due to report its findings later this week. The WHO was first asked back in May to help “identify the zoonotic source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population.”

The so-called wet market sold mostly seafood and meat from freshly prepared wildlife and was in the spotlight at the start of the outbreak as workers there were said to be among the first infected.

“We really have to cover the whole gamut of key lines of investigation,” Daszak said.

“To be fair to our hosts here in China, they’ve been doing the same for the last few months. They’ve been working behind the scenes, digging up the information, looking at it and getting it ready.”

The expert admitted last week that the origins of the Covid pandemic could have leaked from a lab in Wuhan despite previously dismissing the theory as “pure baloney”. Investigators have also found “important clues” about the market’s role, according to Daszak, the teams work continues.

