WHO criticises UK quarantine 'red list' as experts claim it is 'not effective'

THE UK GOVERNMENT’S latest quarantine hotel scheme came under fresh criticism on Sunday, February 7 when it announced the formal list of 33 countries on its so-called ‘red list’. Travellers arriving into the UK from any of these countries will be forced to self-isolated in a hotel for ten days, at their own expense, from February 15. However, the WHO quickly pointed out that the government had neglected to add some 35 countries to the list that are known to have cases of the more contagious Brazilian and South African Covid variants.

According to the new rules, people arriving from places not on the list, including Denmark, France and the US, won’t be forced into a hotel, but rather will be trusted to quarantine at home, increase the risk that these mutations could spread even further.

Dr Julian Tang, a virologist at Leicester University, told The Sunday Times: “It’s not good enough.

“This virus spreads like wildfire. If you let some people in but not others, from a virology point of view, it’s fairly futile.”

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “At the moment the government is proposing a quarantine system that covers just five per cent of arrivals that happen each day in the UK.

“That is not an effective quarantine system.”

