What 'Britain's Most Tattooed Woman' looks like.

Becky has around 35,000 pounds’ worth of ink on her body, including the name of her first boyfriend tattooed close to her crotch. But “‘Britain’s most tattooed woman”, set out to cover over half her body in make-up in order to show how she would look if she had never had a tattoo.

Becky Holt, aged 33, is a mum from Cheshire, and the £35,000 worth of tattoos has covered about 95 per cent of the young mum’s body. After appearing on This Morning with Holly Willoughby, she was named “Britain’s most tattooed woman”.

Becky has set out to see what her fans really think of her tattoos, and if they prefer her with or without them. She asked fans, “I look so mad without tattoos! What do you prefer?”

Fans showed their appreciation of all her artwork, with one saying “Both. You’re obviously a natural beauty and the tattoos just enhance that.” Others commented on how “quirky” she looks with tattoos and saying they prefer to see her with all the ink “of course”.

The fans commented on how beautiful she is either way, with fan one commenting, “No such thing as too many tattoos in my book… You are beautiful with or without them.”

Becky loves her tattoos and said, “I love to stand out, I love the artwork, I love the time and dedication it takes…

“I’m not going to get any more on my face (though), it will spoil the aesthetics.”

