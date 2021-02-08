What ‘Britain’s Most Tattooed Woman’ Looks Like

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
What ‘Britain’s Most Tattooed Woman’ Looks Like
What ‘Britain’s Most Tattooed Woman’ Looks Like Credit: Instagram

What ‘Britain’s Most Tattooed Woman’ looks like.

Becky has around 35,000 pounds’ worth of ink on her body, including the name of her first boyfriend tattooed close to her crotch. But “‘Britain’s most tattooed woman”, set out to cover over half her body in make-up in order to show how she would look if she had never had a tattoo.

-- Advertisement --

Becky Holt, aged 33, is a mum from Cheshire, and the £35,000 worth of tattoos has covered about 95 per cent of the young mum’s body. After appearing on This Morning with Holly Willoughby, she was named “Britain’s most tattooed woman”.

Becky has set out to see what her fans really think of her tattoos, and if they prefer her with or without them. She asked fans, “I look so mad without tattoos! What do you prefer?”


Fans showed their appreciation of all her artwork, with one saying “Both. You’re obviously a natural beauty and the tattoos just enhance that.” Others commented on how “quirky” she looks with tattoos and saying they prefer to see her with all the ink “of course”.

The fans commented on how beautiful she is either way, with fan one commenting, “No such thing as too many tattoos in my book… You are beautiful with or without them.”


Becky loves her tattoos and said, “I love to stand out, I love the artwork, I love the time and dedication it takes…

“I’m not going to get any more on my face (though), it will spoil the aesthetics.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “What ‘Britain’s Most Tattooed Woman’ Looks Like”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleHMRC’s ‘Most Wanted’ Tax Fugitive Jailed
Alex Glenn
Alex Glenn
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here