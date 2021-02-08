Well-Known Dragon Ball Z Voice Actor Ricardo Silva Dies Aged 67.

-- Advertisement --



RICARDO SILVA, who is credited with the music of the Spanish version of the cartoon series Dragon Ball Z, has died from covid-19 on Sunday (February 7) at the age of 67.

Mexican born Silva was a singer and voice actor best known for singing tracks of famous anime and his death was noted by other dubbing actors who shared the sad news with the community and their fond memories of him through social media.

Rene Garcia said: “My Richie Boy. My Heart and Soul are shattered. The sky will shine with your voice forever. I’ll keep your laughs, your anecdotes and your wonderful energy. We are going to miss you a lot.”

Mi Richie Boy. El alma y el corazón destrozados. El cielo resplandecerá con tu voz para siempre. Me quedo con tus risas, con tus anécdotas y con tu energía maravillosa. Te vamos a extrañar mucho. pic.twitter.com/IwtURZrAsK

— Rene Garcia (@renegarcia900) February 8, 2021

Although Silva is mostly associated with Dragon Ball Z, mainly due to the popularity of the show, he also sang the songs of Digimon, Superchamps, Inuyasha, Gummi Bears, Darkwing Duck, Ninja Turtles, Ducktales.

Fans also took to Twitter to pay their respects, with one user saying: “I just learned that Ricardo Silva passed away recently, I hope his soul will reach peace and wish him to rest in peace, thanks for the amazing childhood with your work! For those who don’t know, he did covers of anime and cartoon songs like the Dragon Ball Z opening.”

I just learned that Ricardo Silva passed away recently, I hope his soul will reach peace and wish him to rest in peace, thanks for the amazing childhood with your work! For those who don't know, he did covers of anime and cartoon songs like the Dragon Ball Z opening. pic.twitter.com/KprjCU9U1w — Zeppy64 (@Zeppy64TTV) February 8, 2021

Dragon Ball Z has a lot of dedicated followers and an account specialising in the DBZ world said: “Sad news for the dragonbolero world and the Latino community. The voice that sang the opening of Dragon Ball Z has been taken from here by COVID-19. We send a big hug to your family and friends.

“May the earth be light to you, Ricardo Silva.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Well-Known Dragon Ball Z Voice Actor Ricardo Silva Dies Aged 67”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.