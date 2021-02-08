We Love Queen Cathedral Ready to Rock Elche’s Grand Theatre.

Guided by the “Great Fan” of Queen, who has set up a whole rock cathedral in homage and tribute to his favourite band, participants in attendance will be able to join in the fun and be apart of this enthusiastic tribute to the life and work of Queen.

One of the attendees will even be invited to go on stage to take part in the show and give meaning to the ‘ceremony’, which takes place on May 28 at 8pm.

Featuring an impressive line-up of live musicians, dancers, actors and singers, this wonderful show “will rock you” as it comes together to create a show full of good music and energy, and that aims to excite and entertain the audience from beginning to end.

Tickets to this rocking show are on sale via the box office at the Grand Theatre in Elche and cost between €18 and €24.

