Unvaccinated Over-70s Told To Book An Appointment NOW

UNVACCINATED over-70s in the UK told to book their appointment NOW

As more than 12million people in the UK have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination and the Government races towards blitzing its first rollout target, the NHS has changed tact; rather than advising over-70s that they will be contacted when it is their turn for the coronavirus jab, officials are urging anyone in this age bracket who has to yet receive the vaccine to “contact us.” The urgency comes from the fact that, ahead of target already, the government is almost ready to begin stage two of the vaccine rollout plan and doesn’t want anyone left behind.

Previously, the over 70s were told to wait to be contacted so that the authorities could ensure that all those in care homes and in the 80-plus age-range would be given priority. Now, they can schedule an appointment using the NHS booking service or those unable to get online can call 119.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock will address the nation at 5pm on Monday, February 8 with a live update on the coronavirus situation in the UK, with much positive news expected. The UK is smashing its own targets, vaccinating some thousand every people every minute.

In addition, although the home-grown Oxford-Astra-Zeneca vaccine has come under some serious global scrutiny in recent days, new trials have shown promising evidence that it is indeed effective against the more transmittable South African variant of the coronavirus.

“There’s currently no evidence to suggest this variant is any more severe but we need to come down on it hard,” the Health Secretary said from Downing Street.

Although Mr Hancock confirmed that the new strain has been detected in eight regions in the UK, he maintains that the situation is under control and the experts are keeping a close eye on the situation.

