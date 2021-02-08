Two Young Girls Tragically Die in a Canadian House Fire.

A MOTHER tried desperately to save her two young daughters from their burning home in La Pêche, Quebec on Saturday (February 6), but could not battle through the flames and prevent the horrific tragedy.

MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais police reported Sunday afternoon that two bodies had been found inside the home on Murray Road. Both girls were under the age of 10.

The mother is in a critical condition in a Montreal hospital burn unit and her boyfriend, who is not the father of the two girls, is also in hospital but in a stable condition.

Neighbours were able to alert the emergency services after hearing screams, glass smashing and crackling noises.

One of the neighbours, André Forget, a Canadian Ski Patrol member, grabbed a flashlight and ran through the snowy woods toward the blaze yelling: “Is anyone there? Get out of the house!” As he approached the scene he saw the girls mother and her boyfriend, both covered in blood and shouting: “My kids are in there. My kids are in there.”

Forget tried to get inside but the windows the flames were too strong, speaking to the media afterwards, he said: “I had to retreat. It was a raging inferno. It was too unsafe.”

The fire went up “very, very fast like a box of matches.”

“There was no coming back from that fire. It’s not like Hollywood. It was burning like a torch,” Forget said.

A fire investigator has also been called in to find out what started the deadly blaze in Masham, around 40 km north of Ottawa.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

