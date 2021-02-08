Tourism boost for Spanish town to highlight the natural water resources in the area of Marmolejo in Spain’s Jaen.

The town of Marmolejo is focusing on the town’s natural resources in order to boost tourism in the future. Councillor for Culture, Rafael Valdivia explained to Europa Press how the town is lucky enough to have 25 natural springs and that they want to create a tour. The tour is set to highlight many the springs found in the urban area, but also introduce tourists to a few of the mountains springs that the area possesses.

Each the water sources will see an information panel created which will detail interesting facts about the water itself, such as the mineralisation and also detail the history of the water source. The council also plans to produce multimedia resources and brochures in order to highlight the route to tourists.

Due to the Coronavirus restrictions throughout Spain tourists may have to wait a little while before they are able to visit the area and the new route, but the town’s mayor hopes the route will become a tourist attraction once the route has been fully prepared to showcase the town.

Many of the springs are regularly used by locals to fetch water for their daily needs so they will need no or little intervention to ensure they are ready to join the route. Although, others will need to be cleaned and cleared before they are ready for the tourists.

