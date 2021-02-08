THE European School of Alicante closes due to Covid and teaches remainder of classes online

The European School of Alicante has closed its facilities this week in response to the high number of coronavirus infection in the province and will remain shut until after the upcoming school holidays. Teacher will provided classes online for students from kindergarten up to secondary school up until February 15; the children will then be on break for week, meaning physical lessons won’t resume until February 22.

The facility answers directly to Brussels and so does not have to run its decisions by the Spanish Ministry of Education; however; the administration has been questioned about its reasons for closing and asked by the Association of Mothers and Fathers of Students (AMPA) if it had considered any alternatives for the children of front-line workers.

The management of the centre, which is mainly attended by the children of EUIPO workers, the EU Intellectual Property Office, maintained that, given the current health situation in the region, it is safer to close the school and has stood firm on its decision to cancel all classes from Monday, February 8.

On February 1, Gargasindi public school, a special education facility in Calpe, became the first school in Alicante to close because of coronavirus infections.

Elsewhere in the country, 14 schools in Andalucía are currently closed due to Covid outbreaks, accounting for 0.19 per cent of the total of 7,099 schools in the community.

