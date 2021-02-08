AS some users migrate from WhatsApp to Telegram due to fears that the Facebook owned operation has too much access to personal details, Fuengirola Council is joining in.

There is now a municipal Telegram channel, which has more than 750 registered residents and was launched last year.

-- Advertisement --



This service, which is free of charge for local users and administrations, requires prior registration by residents interested in receiving news, which can be done via the link http://t.me/aytofuengirola.

The launch of this tool was created to further facilitate communications between the people of Fuengirola and the Town Hall and according to the mayor, Ana Mula, this initiative is a further exercise in transparency and proximity in the management carried out by the entire government team.

The specific channel can be searched for using the hashtag #FuengirolaTeInforma or the user @aytoFuengirola. A welcome text message from the Mayor, Ana Mula, should appear to check that the registration has been successful.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Telegram App is now being used by at least one Council in the Costa del Sol”.