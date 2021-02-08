Spain’s Costa del Sol Has Been Issued Yellow Weather Warnings From AEMET.

Spain’s Costa del Sol has been issued yellow and orange warnings for today, Monday, from the state meteorological weather agency, AEMET.

-- Advertisement --



High winds, heavy rain and waves up to 3 metres high are forecast to last until around 2.0pm in the afternoon right along the coast. In Almeria, gale force 8 winds with wave heights up to 4 metres are expected.

The winds in all areas are coming from the west-southwest, says the agency who also state that Tuesday is so far looking clear but Wednesday is likely to see a repeat of today’s conditions- except that Malaga will clear up in the early hours of the morning.

Remember to check back later for weather updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain’s Costa del Sol Issued Yellow Weather Warnings”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.