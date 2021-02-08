Spain’s Andalucía Reports A Drop In Coronavirus Cases

Spains’s Andalucía Reports A Drop In Coronavirus Cases Over The Last 24 Hours.

According to data released today, Monday, by the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, during the inauguration of the Hospital de Alta Resolution de Especialidades (HARE) in Estepona (Málaga), new positives confirmed in the community during the last 24 hours amount to 2,902 -783 less than last Sunday.

The Cumulative Incident Rate Is falling

Moreno said that the cumulative incidence rate during 14 days is 776 cases per 100,000 inhabitants- that is down by 121.7 points less since last Friday 5- very good news!

The Ministry of Health and Families said the number of patients with Covid-19 admitted to hospital centres in the community totalled 4,414 -55 less than the previous day. Those who are at present receiving treatment in Intensive Care Units (ICU’s), is currently 717, which is -18 less than yesterday.

A further review of the regions covid situation is being held today as normal and a statement is expected tonight regards lifting some restrictions in areas across Andalucía.

Vaccine program

A study is also underway on how to administer the vaccine to chronically ill patients in the region. The technicians in charge of the vaccination plan have been working over the weekend to prepare a way to reshape the new strategy.

After long conversations in the working group of the Interterritorial Council, there are still many doubts from the experts about the population groups that will be vaccinated as a priority after groups 1 and 2 – residents, social and health personnel and first-line health workers.

Spain has three vaccines available at the moment, but according to EU instructions, will not be giving over 55’s the Oxford/AstraZeneca as, according to the EU’s data, showed it was not as effective in that age range. In other news, Pfizer’s/BioNtech vaccine has been shown to work against the new South African variant- another tool in Spain’s arsenal to use and get things back to normal quicker.

Firefighters, police officers and other essential workers like teachers, and pharmacists are other priority groups in the vaccination plan of some neighbouring countries. The autonomous communities themselves and the Ministry of Health will finish deciding in the coming days a new schedule for the remodelled vaccination plan.

Please check back for an update regards the vaccination plan as it affects the vast majority of retired ex-pats living in Spain.

