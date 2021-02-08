SPAIN records highest death toll since April but new Covid infection are still on the decline

It’s a bittersweet day for Spain, as the latest data from the Ministry of Health shows that while new coronavirus infections continue to drop, the fatality rate in the country has taken an unexpected upturn.

On Monday, February 8, 909 deaths were recorded in Spain: the highest number after a weekend since the height of the first wave of the pandemic in April 2020. However, the number of new infections continues to decrease throughout the country, with 47,095 cases reported on Monday. On another positive point, the accumulated incidence rate is also on the decline, dropping from 750 to 667 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

In total, 2,989,085 people have been infected and 62,295 have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to official data provided by the Ministry of Health.

Spain is now coming to the end of its first phase of the vaccine rollout plan, with official data stating that almost all of the residents of nursing homes throughout the country are now fully immunised, and most healthcare workers have also received at least one jab.

On a very positive note, Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism has indicated that all signs currently point towards the country welcoming foreign tourists by the summer of 2021.

“We’re putting all our efforts into making sure we have a decent summer from a health and tourist point of view.

“By summer we want to see a gradual recovery of international tourism beginning with our European neighbours,” Fernando Valdes told Informacion.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article "Spain Records Highest Death Toll Since April".